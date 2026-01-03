THROWBACK 2021: School Holiday Movie fun

On Thursday, 1 July 2021 a number of local youth enjoyed a screening of ‘Wonder Park’ at the Callara Community Theatre. The movie was part of the School Holiday Program supported by Western Plains Regional Development, Central West Family Support Group and Lachlan Shire Council. ‘Wonder Park’ tells the story of an amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. The film stars the voice talents of newcomer Brianna Denski, and Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kath Soucie, Norbert Leo Butz and Kevin Chamberlin. From all reports everyone had a great time. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.