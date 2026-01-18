THROWBACK 2021: SaCC Playgroup fun
On Tuesday, 29 June 2021 Condobolin Schools As Community Centres and its Facilitator Heidi Johnson, spent time with some playful children along with their mums and aunties for a holiday catch up. The playgroup was held at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 and all adults followed COVID-19 guidelines. Aubree Vane-Tempest brought a special treat for the group to share, as it was her birthday. A lot of fun was had by all before the morning concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]