THROWBACK 2021: SaCC Playgroup fun

On Tuesday, 29 June 2021 Condobolin Schools As Community Centres and its Facilitator Heidi Johnson, spent time with some playful children along with their mums and aunties for a holiday catch up. The playgroup was held at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 and all adults followed COVID-19 guidelines. Aubree Vane-Tempest brought a special treat for the group to share, as it was her birthday. A lot of fun was had by all before the morning concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.