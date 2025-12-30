THROWBACK 2021: Remembering Wade at Rugby

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condo verses Condo, ‘I’ve Got Your Back Mate’ Wade Grogan Memorial game was held on Saturday, 10 April 2021.

The Wellbeing Rugby match was attended by a fabulous crowd, who turned out to support Wade’s family, who also attended the event.

Suicide Prevention Officer, Western Plains Regional Development Lee-Anne Denyer teamed up with the Condobolin Rugby Union Club to make the event a reality.

The rugby union match was preceded by a rugby league match, where the Rams took on Canowindra.

“A massive thank you again to WPRD and Lee-Anne Denyer for the oganisation for such a great cause!,” a post on the Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page read.

“Coming together as a community and supporting each other is a massive thing for our club and seeing such a successful outcome is truly a great feeling.”