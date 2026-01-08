THROWBACK 2021: Puppets help LCS learn how to blow their noses

By Melissa Blewitt

On Thursday, 27 May 2021 Lachlan Children Services Preschool children had a visit from Margot who works for NSW Health.

Margot brought along her puppet friends Sam and Lucy for a little puppet show on how to blow your nose correctly. Miss Charlie assisted Margot taking on the role of Sam.

In the scenario, it appears Sam has a runny nose and he is having difficulty hearing as well. Lucy then shows Sam the correct way to blow his nose.

The following are directions that children can use when blowing their noses.

Take a tissue and fold in half using the imaginary line, then bring the tissue to your nose and block one nostril take a deep breath and blow, repeat this on the opposite nostril.

Margot also suggested if your nose is still running repeat the action again.

Place your tissue in the bin, then wash your hands thoroughly with either soap and water or hand sanitizer.

“The children really loved the puppets and were confident in following the steps to blow their own noses,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read.

Margot also gave each child a little booklet about keeping their ears healthy, and suggested children get their ears checked once a term.

“A blocked or runny nose can have a significant impact on your child’s speech, particularly children who already experience speech or language difficulties,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page reflected.

“They can become harder to understand, and make the whole situation of a child being unwell much more challenging. Sometimes a blocked nose can also be associated with ‘blocked ears’, making it difficult for your child to hear, as well as speak.

“Blowing the nose can help unblock the ears (temporarily), and improve hearing and communication in general.

“Some little games we can play to assist children with blowing their noses.

“A Pocket Friend: Encourage your child to have a tissue with them at all ties. Maybe in their pocket, and it can become their special pocket friend, ready to help them battle those pesky snotties. But you may need to remind them to put the tissue in the bin when it used. Also, check their pockets before washing. We all know how annoying it is to find small pieces of tissue all over the freshly cleaned washing!”