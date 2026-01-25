THROWBACK 2021: LCS celebrates NAIDOC Week

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Children’s Services celebrated NAIDOC Week across all facilities in 2021.

“We would like to say a big Thank You to Janine Richards, Danielle Richards, Otis Knight Williams & Margie Coe-Williams for coming in throughout the week and making our celebrations extra special,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page said.

“Every morning the children at each service do an “Acknowledgement of Country” as part of our daily routine.

“Our special guests read stories to the children, danced to the famous Wombat Wobble by Johnny Huckle, cooked damper, we learnt ‘Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes in Wiradjuri, face painting, the children participated in a corroboree dance with clap sticks lead by Troyson and Jaxxon.

“Our 2021 NAIDOC cake was cut by Margie, Danielle and their families.”