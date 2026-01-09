THROWBACK 2021: Enjoying a Slumber Party Day
On Monday, 5 July 2021 Lachlan Children Services had a Slumber Party Day. As it turned out, it was perfect weather to stay indoors wearing pyjamas. A splash of crazy hair was also part of the event. Everyone loved participating on party games, eating party food, watching movies while wearing their pyjamas. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.
