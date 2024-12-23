THROWBACK 2021: Condobolin Preschool’s festive celebration

FEBRUARY 2021:

In early December 2020, the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre celebrated Christmas with children and their families. There were lots of laughs, lollies and enjoyment. Santa attended for three nights in a row, much to the delight of everyone from the Koala, Wombat and Emu rooms. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.