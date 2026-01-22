THROWBACK 2021: CHS raise funds
Condobolin High School Student Representative Council (SRC) held a fundraising cake stall for the Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea on Tuesday, 25 May 2021. The total raised was $737.00. Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea is a community event that raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer. Money raised helps fund vital research and ensure people with cancer and their loved ones could access the support they need. Some $2.8 million was raised by Biggest Morning Tea hosts in 2020, despite the effect of COVID-19. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
