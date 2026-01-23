THROWBACK 2021: Buddy Day success

On Friday, 25 June 2021, the last day of Term Two, Condobolin Public School students had the chance to come dressed up in their pyjamas. Students wore their sleepwear for a good cause – Buddy Day, – raising $350 for the Alannah and Madeline Foundation. The Alannah and Madeline Foundation is one of Australia’s most respected children’s charities, and is dedicated to protecting children from violence and its devastating impact. The organisation cares for children who have experienced or witnessed serious violence; reduce the incidence of bullying, cyber bullying and other cyber risks; and, advocate for the safety and wellbeing of children. They believe that all children should have a safe and happy childhood, without being subjected to any form of violence. The Leadership Team chose the cause as it promotes friendship and acceptance of others. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.