THROWBACK 2021: Boxing fun at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877

During one of the School Holidays in 2021, a number of local youth enjoyed learning about boxing and the skills it takes to participate in the sport at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877. Trainer Trisha Golya put the youth through their paces, including jab cross, hook and upper cut drills. The participants also combined running with learning boxing skills. Boxing has had its controversial moments, but is now considered one of the best ways for men, women and youth to improve their health – and it’s easy to see why: boxing is fun, builds lean muscle, and strengthens your heart and lungs. Boxing caters to all fitness levels and has the added benefits of self-discipline, respect, and confidence, boxing seems like an incredible sport to help the little ones learn important skills and

life values. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.