THROWBACK 2021: A generous community

JANUARY 2021:

Condobolin is definitely a caring and compassionate community.

Over the last few months of 2020, the people of Condobolin and district have shown just how caring and compassionate they are, after several gestures of cash and donations to support Ronald McDonald House Charities in Orange.

Since the house opened, 76 families from Condobolin have stayed at Ronald McDonald House Charities Orange for a total of 332 nights free of charge while their child or adolescent is receiving specialist medical treatment at Orange Hospital.

Condobolin High School held a Wear Red Day last year, where they raised the amazing amount of over $1,000.

“Just about everyone you talk to in Condobolin has either stayed at the house in Orange or knows someone who has,” Judith Davis who helped co-ordinate the major fundraiser at Condobolin High School, said.

“This is an extraordinary effort from a school in a small community and everyone here at RMHC Orange would like to let the people of Condobolin know their generosity is making a beautiful difference in the lives of families at what is a difficult time as their child is receiving treatment,” RMHC Executive Officer Rebecca Walsh stated.

Adding to the incredible effort from Condobolin High School, just a couple of weeks later Judith and her husband Grant visited the Orange house to drop off a range of items for families staying at the house and their sick child or adolescent in hospital.

“Here at the house in Orange we understand rural families could simply not afford to pay for commercial accommodation, so as well as providing a home away from home we supply emergency meals, grocery items for self catering, complimentary toiletries, and gifts of new books, toys and activities for the sick child in hospital,” Ms Walsh explained.

With Christmas just around the corner, Condobolin residents have again put up their hands to support the house by purchasing 100 Christmas cookie boxes prepared by Orange chef and RMHC volunteer Jamie Stewart.

“We are very grateful to Jamie and his wife Jodie for their initiative in coming up with this idea to help us raise funds through the cookie boxes so we can provide meals with all the Christmas fare for our families who are staying with us during the coming weeks,” Ms Walsh said.

“I just sent a message to one of my friends in Condobolin and the next thing you know we have 100 orders – it was amazing,” RMHC Orange volunteer Jodie Stewart exclaimed.

Ms Walsh said at Christmas every family staying at the house along with their sick child in hospital will receive gifts.

“It is very tough being away from home at Christmas, but one of the lovely things we can offer is for families to be together as our rooms with ensuites accommodate up to six family members. Being able to provide a gift and a lovely Christmas meal will in some way make up for families not being able to spend the festive season at home.”