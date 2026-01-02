THROWBACK 2020: STJ Year 6 Graduation

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, said a fond farewell to its 2019 Year 6 cohort at a special dinner at the Condobolin RSL Club at the end of 2019.

ABOVE: Braith Sloane, Jedd Turner, Tyler Roberts, Mykel Coe, Indiana Lemmon, Cameron Stuckey, Rosie Ward, Grace Allen, Hayley Hourigan and Mia Holmes are already for the next stage in thier schooling lives, Year 7. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.