THROWBACK 2020: Reading a favourite book

Dave Rees from Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy was a very special guest at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre in late August 2020. He was the latest community member to take part in their Read To Me Program. Dave shared his favourite book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, with students and educators on Tuesday, 18 August. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a children’s picture book designed, illustrated, and written by Eric Carle, first published by the World Publishing Company in 1969. The book features a caterpillar who eats his way through a wide variety of foodstuffs before pupating and emerging as a butterfly. It has also been the winner of many children’s literature awards and a major graphic design award. The book has sold almost 50 million copies worldwide. Dave, students and educators all enjoyed taking part in the facility’s Read To Me Program. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.