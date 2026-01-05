THROWBACK 2020: Reading a favourite book
Dave Rees from Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy was a very special guest at Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre in late August 2020. He was the latest community member to take part in their Read To Me Program. Dave shared his favourite book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, with students and educators on Tuesday, 18 August. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a children’s picture book designed, illustrated, and written by Eric Carle, first published by the World Publishing Company in 1969. The book features a caterpillar who eats his way through a wide variety of foodstuffs before pupating and emerging as a butterfly. It has also been the winner of many children’s literature awards and a major graphic design award. The book has sold almost 50 million copies worldwide. Dave, students and educators all enjoyed taking part in the facility’s Read To Me Program. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.
Latest News
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]
Year 9 visit local businesses
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 students have recently completed [...]