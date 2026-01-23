THROWBACK 2020: Movie fun for community
The Condobolin community enjoyed a screening of ‘The Wife” at the Last Friday Picture Show event, held on 28 February 2020. ‘The Wife” is a 2017 drama film directed by Björn L Runge and written by Jane Anderson, based on the novel of the same name by Meg Wolitzer. The Condobolin Historical Society hosted the night in conjunction with the Last Friday Picture Show. KP.
