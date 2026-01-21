THROWBACK 2020: Fish fundraiser

Condobolin High School Anne Earney’s idea for a fundraiser may have been unique but it was well received by the local community. The call went out to see who may want to purchase fish for their dams, and well over $4,000 was raised for the High School’s Ag Plot. Ian and Catherine Campbell from Aqualife Industries in Newcastle delivered the Silver Perch on Wednesday 20th May 2020. The money raised will allow Mrs Earney to finish the School’s Aquaponics project, secure feed for animals and make improvements to the facility. ABOVE: Ian Campbell (left) with Izzy and Caroline Campbell gave Anne Earney her delivery of fish last Wednesday. MB.