THROWBACK 2020: Fish fundraiser
Condobolin High School Anne Earney’s idea for a fundraiser may have been unique but it was well received by the local community. The call went out to see who may want to purchase fish for their dams, and well over $4,000 was raised for the High School’s Ag Plot. Ian and Catherine Campbell from Aqualife Industries in Newcastle delivered the Silver Perch on Wednesday 20th May 2020. The money raised will allow Mrs Earney to finish the School’s Aquaponics project, secure feed for animals and make improvements to the facility. ABOVE: Ian Campbell (left) with Izzy and Caroline Campbell gave Anne Earney her delivery of fish last Wednesday. MB.
Latest News
THROWBACK 2022: Pirate Day at CPS raises awareness
Condobolin Public School students and staff donned their best Pirate [...]
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]