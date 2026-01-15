THROWBACK 2020: CSACS Playgroup fun

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres held their weekly playgroup session on Tuesday, 18 February 2020. Children participated in outdoor fun, painting, playdough, cooking, dressing up, puzzles, block play and most importantly socialising with friends. Co-ordinator Heidi Johnson is organising a ‘Family Matters’ display, with family photos from those who attend playgroup. She is really looking forward to seeing the end result. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.