THROWBACK 2020: CPS Leaders for 2020

Condobolin Public School Principal Jessica Nielsen with the 2020 leadership team of (Back) Ruby Leigo (Vice Captain) and Levi Johnson (Vice Captain); along with (front) Samuel Kissane (Captain) and Mikaela Harris (Captain). The leadership team was announced at the 2019 end of year Presentation Day. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.