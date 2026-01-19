THROWBACK 2020: Condobolin Preschool says a fond farewell to Melissa

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre said a fond farewell to Director Melissa Nesbitt after 14 years at the helm in 2020.

Staff and children celebrated Melissa’s contribution to the facility with a morning tea feast on Thursday, 3 September 2020, her last day on the job.

She was presented with gifts from the staff, and educator Kelly Norris thanked Melissa for her years of service and dedication to not only building the centre to where it is today but for always being there for the staff and children.

Each room also presented Melissa with a card they had made with love and messages and drawings of thanks.

“We could not let Melissa ‘wrap up’ her last day without a bit of fun,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read.

“The staff ‘wrapped up’ her vehicle – glad wrap, post it notes and balloons may have been used.

“All the best on your new adventures Melissa,” the post concluded.

A staff farewell was also held for Melissa, to recognise her dedication and commitment to the Centre on 28 August. The event was held at the SRA Pavilion.

“Melissa has worked tirelessly at our centre and seen many changes and shaped our centre into what it is today with her strong team,” a Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook post on 28 August read.

“On behalf of the committee, staff and our families President Vickie Tyson thanked Melissa for her tireless commitment and dedication to our centre, staff and families and wished her well in her next step whether that be working or being with her family.

“Due to COVID-19, our farewell celebrations for Melissa were limited but we know everyone wishes Melissa well in her new adventures.”