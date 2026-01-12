THROWBACK 2020: Community spirit is alive and well

By Melissa Blewitt

Community spirit is alive and thriving in small country towns.

Col McKay, from Ungarie, organised a Shearers Drive to raise funds for Chris and Sarah Bussenschutt of Lake Cargelligo in 2020.

Sarah gave birth to Billie Mae Bussenschutt on 27 August 2020. Her name means strength and determination and being born four months early at just at just 24 weeks and one day gestation, the little girl is proving to be just that.

The Fundraising Event was held on Saturday, 5 September 2020 at Newham and Sons Shed in Tullibigeal.

The Day was an amazing success with 13 shearers using nine stands, three wool classers, numerous rouseabouts and four helpers outside moving the sheep.

“Everyone worked for free and donated all wages and pay to the Busschenshut family,” an event organiser explained.

“The money raised will go towards the family as they put their heart and soul into supporting their tiny little baby girl.

“A big thank you to all the hard workers in the shed but also to the many helpers on the day who baked or prepared food, served lunch, warmed the gravy, cooked the barbecue or just came along to show support.

“It was a wonderfully successful day highlighting the supporting and caring nature of country communities.”