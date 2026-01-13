THROWBACK 2020: Calling Australia home

Lachlan Shire saw three new Australian citizens, Mrs Shumaela Habib, Mrs Desiree Ibanez Rivera and Mr Naj Stephen Rivera Te, who all took the pledge of commitment to the Commonwealth of Australia at the Citizenship Ceremony held at the Lake Cargelligo Sail and Power Boat Club on 26 January 2020. Image Credit: Lachlan Shire Council.