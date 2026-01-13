THROWBACK 2020: Calling Australia home
Lachlan Shire saw three new Australian citizens, Mrs Shumaela Habib, Mrs Desiree Ibanez Rivera and Mr Naj Stephen Rivera Te, who all took the pledge of commitment to the Commonwealth of Australia at the Citizenship Ceremony held at the Lake Cargelligo Sail and Power Boat Club on 26 January 2020. Image Credit: Lachlan Shire Council.
Latest News
Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has [...]
Taylah receives award for competition
Earlier this term Taylah Ward entered a writing competition hosted [...]
P&C supply sausage sizzle for lunch
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to their hard working [...]
Students experience work
Condobolin High School students Ezekial, Preston and Kieron undertook work [...]
History Club Games Night
Trundle Central School History Club Games Night was a hit [...]
Year 9 visit local businesses
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 9 students have recently completed [...]