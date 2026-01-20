THROWBACK 2020: Burpees for Bushfires success
Personal Training – Brayden Davis held a Burpees for Bushfires fundraiser on Saturday, 25 January 2020. The event raised $1,510, with all proceeds being donated to the Rural Fire Service. For every $1 that was donated participants completed one burpee. The 1,510 burpees were completed in under 50 minutes. The group also managed to get Trisha Golya involved while away on holidays, contributing 50 burpees while down at the beach. Personal Training – Brayden Davis would like to say a huge thank you to all that came along and joined in and also to those who had donated to this amazing cause. ABOVE: A great group of locals participated in the Personal Training – Brayden Davis held a Burpees for Bushfires fundraiser last Saturday. Image Credit: Personal Training – Brayden Davis Facebook Page.
