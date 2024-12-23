THROWBACK 2020: Bringing the joy of music to seniors

MARCH 2020:

Neighbourhood Central together with Musica Arioso are bringing the joy of music to seniors in Condobolin.

The ‘Music and Morning Tea’ initiative began on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 at the Condobolin Community Centre, and went for a total of 20 weeks.

Participants take part in social singing, ukulele, percussion and movement. The most important criteria is to have fun, according to organisers.

Morning tea is provided, and enjoyed by those who attend the program.