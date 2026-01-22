THROWBACK 2020: Brilliant bakers win over celebrity judge

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Children Services was intent on finding the best recipe during their ‘My Kitchen Rules Challenge’ on Wednesday, 29 January 2020.

The test was to see who could select a core ingredient and make it shine.

The three teams and core ingredients for the challenge were The Cool Kids – Bacon, JAMMICA – choc chips and The Sneak Attack Squad – shortbread biscuits.

The celebrity guest judge was Ben from the Condobolin Bakery.

The children worked together in teams to create their own concoctions with their ingredients.

Baker Ben was presented with some biscuits bliss balls, a bacon carbonara and choc chip Muffins.

Team JAMMICA walked away with the win for their muffins, scoring at perfect 10 out of 10 – Ben even told the children they were yummy enough to sell in the bakery.