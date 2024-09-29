Thoughts now turn to 2024/25 cricket season

The 2024/2025 Junior Cricket season launch took place on Thursday, 12 September from 4.30pm to 5.30pm at the Association Ground. Matt Ellis from Cricket NSW was there to run some clinics for any children interested in signing up this season. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

