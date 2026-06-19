Thoughtful discussions

Condobolin Public School Class 5/6S enjoyed participating in reconciliation activities with Miss Michelle Horvat as part of Reconciliation Week. “Students engaged in meaningful discussions and activities that promoted understanding, respect, and appreciation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, histories, and perspectives. It was wonderful to see students learning together and reflecting on the importance of reconciliation,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.