Thomas, Toby and Ethan excel

By Anne Coffey

On the hottest weekend of summer so far, Saturday, 31 January and Sunday, 1 February, three Condo Public School kids competed in Dubbo in the Coles Region 3 Championships for NSW athletics.

Three boys, Thomas Leslie, Toby Patton and Ethan Reavell, who are part of the Forbes Little Athletics Club, are off to Sydney to the State Championships on the 21st and 22nd March.

Thomas competed in the 100m running a Personal Best of 13.97 and came 3rd overall, the 200m with a Personal Best of 28.71 and came 2nd overall as well as the 400m with a Personal Best time of 1:09.52 and 2nd place.

He also ran in the Junior boy’s relay coming in 3rd overall with a great run.

Tom is Off to state for 200m and 400m in March.

Ethan competed in the 80m hurdles, 100m, discuss throw and the shot put.

He gave it his all and came first in the 11 years boys shot put with a Personal Best throw of 8.23m.

His previous best throw being 7:51m and is now off to state athletics.

Toby competed in the 100m, 400m, 800m, 60m hurdles and junior boy relay. He ran Personal Bests in all events taking seconds off his times. 100m Hurdles 15.35, 60 Metres Hurdles 12.37, 400m

1:11:83 and 800m 2:48:86 Toby came 2nd in the under 10’s 400m and is off to the state for the next carnival on the 21st/22nd of March.

The junior boys came third in the relay winning a bronze medal. Including achieving a Personal Best in their relay as well taking 2 secs off their time.