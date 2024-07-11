Thomas sets a new record

Condobolin Public School student Thomas Leslie broke the record for the Nine Year Old Boys 100 Metres sprint at the Athletics Carnival on Wednesday, 26 June. He ran the race in a time of 15.09 seconds, breaking the old record set by Joshua Taylor back in 2001, who clocked a time of 15.66. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

