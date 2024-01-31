This time last year: ARTC Broken Hill Line reopens on 23rd January, 2023

Rail operations recommenced on the Parkes to Broken Hill line, which passes through Condobolin, on Monday, 23 January, after it was closed in October last year due to extensive damage from flooding.

Services were significantly impacted after unprecedented flooding damaged 18 sites in late 2022, with the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) working hard to restore services on the vital east-west link.

The reopening of the Broken Hill line will restore full capacity on the ARTC network between New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia.

On the Broken Hill line between Condobolin and Ivanhoe, 18 sites required substantial repair, with ballast and formation washed away.

More than 60 workers utilising 45 items of major plant have worked over 22,000 hours across the sites to repair damage. Works conducted include track repair, restoring 10,500 tonnes of ballast, tamping, and restoring impacted level crossings and signals. Upon reopening, temporary speed restrictions will be in place at the repaired sites and will be gradually removed.

With services set to resume on the Broken Hill line next week, ARTC reminds motorists and pedestrians to take care around level crossings and observe all signs and signals.

“We are pleased to announce a reopening date for the Broken Hill line, and we recognise that the line is a vital link in getting goods across the country,” ARTC Group Executive Interstate Network Simon Ormsby stated.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during the network shutdown, we appreciate the challenges the shutdown caused with services diverted through Melbourne. “We would also like to extend our thanks to our contractor partners for helping us get these essential works done in extremely challenging conditions.”