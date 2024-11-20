Thirteen lucky winners

There were 13 lucky winners of the second Condobolin Chamber of Commerce #Shop Condo for Christmas# draw on Friday, 15 November.

The community will have the chance to win up to $5,000 in the Mega Draws.

The Major Draw will be held at 8.15pm on the evening of Friday, 29 November at the Condo Comes Alive Street Festival and the prize money will be distributed on WLT (Why Leave Town) cash cards for local shopping. You MUST BE present on the night to receive the prize.

The purpose of this event is to keep shopper dollars local and reward the community for supporting local businesses. Shopping Passports will be available at participating businesses now.

A stamp will be given (sometimes you may have to ask for one) for each $10 spent and when the passport is completed which equals $100 spent, place in boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Vane-Tempest Bros, Condobolin Newsagency, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Foodworks.

Please don’t wait until the last minute to put your entries in the boxes provided as the Chamber will be conducting the final draw on Friday, 22 November for minor prizes and vouchers and you don’t have to be present to win these. Please place entries in by 4.45pm to be part of this week’s draw.

The Condo Comes Alive Street Festival will take place from 5pm to 9 pm for a night filled with adventure on Friday, 29 November. Late night shopping will be a key feature of this event. Also explore market stalls, indulge in delicious food, enjoy live music, and be entertained by roving street performers. Kids will have a blast with jugglers, face painting, Santa photos, plaster craft, toddler play zone, colouring competition and a live show by The Beanies – from ABC Kids TV!

A key highlight of the evening will be the annual ‘Shop Condo for Christmas’ major prize draw. Mrs Vicki Hanlon, Chair of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the importance of supporting local businesses: “This initiative fosters community spirit and showcases the diverse products, services, and gifts available right here in our backyard. Shopping locally benefits our community now more than ever.”

The #Shop Condo for Christmas# major sponsors are Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Inland Petroleum, Chamen’s Supa IGA, Lachlan Shire Council, Allegro Concepts Pty Ltd, Mineral Hill Mine, Fletcher International, Ray White, Condo Quality Meats and Lachlan Agencies.

If you have any questions, contact Vicki Hanlon at the Condobolin Newsagency.

Thirteen people were announced as the winners of the second Shopping Passport draw, which was held at the Condobolin Newsagency on Friday, 15 November.

Week Two Winners:

Sandy Noonan ($35 Gallery 104 Product Voucher)

Wendy Toms ($30 Voucher – The Hall)

Belinda Neal ($30 Voucher – EvvE COLLECTIVE)

Amy Smith ($50 Voucher – Vane-Tempest Bros)

Kate Cunningham ($50 Voucher – Condobolin Newsagency)

Amy Bendall – $50 Voucher – Condobolin Post Office)

Meaghan Doyle ($50 Voucher – Leanne’s Hairdressing)

Turner Family ($50 Voucher – Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy)

Zillah Bell ($100 Voucher – Betta Home Living)

Gemma Smith ($100 Cricket Set from Progress Printing)

Shirley Johnson ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

Maree Haworth ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

Georgie Browning ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

The next draw will take place at 5pm on Friday, 22 November. Please put your passports in the boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Condobolin Newsagency, Vane-Tempest Bros, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Foodworks. You do not have to be present to win at the minor draws.