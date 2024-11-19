Thirteen lovely young ladies presented at 2024 Condobolin Deb Ball

The 2024 Debutantes and their partners were received by Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, 9 November. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2024 ball, Mrs Helen Atkinson. The Ball was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion.

Presentation Compere was Hannah Ridley.

The following comments and descriptions were read out on the night.

Good evening, ladies, and gentlemen. May I have your attention please. It is my pleasure to be your compere this evening.

On behalf of St Joseph’s P and F, I welcome you to the twenty ninth annual Debutante Ball.

I particularly welcome the 13 lovely debutantes who will be presented shortly, their partners, their families, and friends.

A few housekeeping items before formalities begin. Please make yourself familiar with the emergency exits. The toilets are located on this side of the Hall. The bar will be serving drinks tonight and there are to be no under 18’s to approach the bar area.

I am required to remind you that there is to be no under-age drinking whatsoever. Bar staff or the security staff will not be issuing a second warning to anyone breaking this law but will have to ask them to leave. Let’s make this night a great one for everyone and follow this simple rule.

Would you now please welcome Father Getulio Goncalves Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church who will receive the debutantes. He is accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2024 ball, Mrs Helen Atkinson.

We welcome on our official table this evening, Miss Natasha Brotherton, Principal of St Joseph’s School, Mrs Wendy Scarce, Principal of Condobolin High School, Mr Adam Quinn, Miss Emily Peace and Miss Mel Rees, teachers of these wonderful young adults that will be presented this evening.

We have apologies from Mrs Sarah Connell, president of the St Joseph’s P and F, and Mrs Lorraine Farrugia, Principal of Condobolin Public School this evening.

Tonight, we would like to say a big thank you to Mr Harold Coe and the Board Members at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation. We wish to thank WCC for their generous contribution to our ball. Father Getulio, Mrs Blampied, ladies, and gentlemen, I now have much pleasure in introducing the 2024 debutantes and their partners.

Attending our debutantes this evening is a gorgeous young couple, our flowergirl and pageboy. Our beautiful flowergirl is Pheobe Haworth and she is accompanied by handsome page-boy, Gerard Elias.

Phoebe is the daughter of Andre and Tarmia Haworth, and Gerard is the son of Gerard and Lisa Elias.

Phoebe is exquisite in a sleeveless princess line gown of soft English tulle over delustred satin. The bodice is highlighted by panels of appliqued lace motifs extending below the waistline. Diamantes are delicately scattered across the fully flared skirt which features a stylish peaked hemline. The finishing touch is a wide satin sash tied in a soft bow at the back.

Gerard is outfitted to match the debutante’s partners. Like Gerard they are attired in black single breasted dinner suits. The coats have a satin lapelled collar, and their suits are teamed with white wing-collar shirts accessorized with black bow ties.

Our first debutante of the 2024 ball is Gemma O’Bryan. Gemma is partnered by Beau May.

Gemma is the daughter of Brett O’Bryan and Colleen Campbell and Beau is the son of Michael May and Tanya Keates.

Gemma is wearing a beautiful one of a kind satin gown. The gown features lace detail at the neckline with cross over straps at the back. This stunning gown features a low back flowing into a full skirt, perfect for the dancing.

Jalanah Reid is our second debutante this evening. She is partnered by Lachlan Pawsey. Jalanah is the daughter of Kevin Reid and Stacey Ball and Lachlan is the son of Mark and Sarah Pawsey.

Jalanah is wearing an elegant gown featuring a satin bodice with wide straps with a plunging neckline with pleating around the waist. The soft tulle skirt floats over the satin skirt underlay.

Our third debutante this evening is Montanna Piercy partnered by Lucas John.

Montanna is the daughter of Nathan Piercy and Melissa Crowe. Lucas is the son of Sandy Pawsey.

Montanna is wearing a beautiful Miss Bella ‘Billie’ gown. The gown has shoestring straps with a small plunging neckline. It features a delicate intricate lace bodice which travels down to the waist of the skirt. This gown is finished with a keyhole back design and a soft tulle ball gown skirt which features scattered lace work matching the bodice.

Our next debutante this evening is Suzanna Wright. She is partnered by Rowen Powell.

Suzanna is the daughter of Emma Wright. Rowen is the son of Fa and Roslyn Finau.

This evening Suzanna is wearing a gorgeous gown featuring a lace covered bodice with a sweetheart neckline. The bodice is embellished with intricate lace detail with thin spaghetti straps that cross over the shoulders to a stunning corset back. The full circle duchess satin skirt falling to the floor with a soft tulle overlay.

Our next debutante this evening is Sarah Maurice. She is partnered by Samuel Portelli.

Sarah is the daughter of Tony Maurice and Elizabeth Haddon. Samuel is the son of Michael and Loretta Portelli.

Sarah wears a stunning ball gown style gown by Jadore featuring a long tulle skirt. The sleeveless bodice has a semi sweetheart neckline complete with intricate bead work and a lace up corset style close at the back.

Our next debutante this evening is Summer Davis. She is partnered by Tyler Roberts.

Summer is the daughter of Michael Davis and Fiona Powell. Tyler is the son of Tim and Melinda Roberts.

This evening Summer is wearing the ‘Lottie’ debutante dress from Leah S Designs. This simple satin dress is crafted from mikado satin with an A-line skirt flowing from the waistline which is highlighted with a fold over corset bodice.

Our next debutante this evening is Emily Miles partnered by Ashton Frost.

Emily is the daughter of Darren and Allison Miles. Ashton is the son of Jeremy Frost and Simone Hansen.

Emily’s simple yet elegant gown of satin features a square neckline, which scoops down at the back to a soft opening. The A-line skirt with pleats falls effortlessly to the floor. The most special thing about Emily’s gown is that it was her mother’s wedding dress, a special family moment tonight.

Our next debutante this evening is Tayla Venables. She is partnered by Hudson Cartwright.

Tayla is the daughter of Craig and Jasmine Venables. Hudson is the son of Charmayne Cartwright and Brent Grimmond.

Tayla is wearing a gorgeous strapless satin gown featuring a corset back, which was her mother’s deb dress. The bodice is covered with an intricate lace detail meeting the elegant skirt that falls softly to the floor. Tayla’s gloves this evening were her nanas, completing Tayla’s look with a special family touch.

Our next debutante this evening is Faith Johnson. She is partnered by Bryce Taylor.

Faith is the daughter of Wesley Johnson and Joanne Baxter. Bryce is the son of Heath Taylor and Brooke Hamilton.

This evening Faith is wearing a gorgeous gown featuring a lace covered corset style bodice. The bodice is embellished with intricate lace detail with thin spaghetti straps and intricate lace that continues onto the skirt. Soft tulle is laced through the back and tied with a bow. The full circle duchess satin skirt falling to the floor with a soft tulle overlay, is scattered with the lace detail of the bodice.

Our next debutante this evening is Emma Patton partnered by Jedd Turner.

Emma is the daughter of Bruce and Wendy Patton. Jedd is the son of Tom and Karen Turner.

Emma is wearing an elegant gown featuring an embellished lace covered bodice with a sweetheart neckline. The bodice embellishments continue onto the skirt at the waist and the gown features thin spaghetti straps. The full circle duchess satin skirt falling elegantly to the floor with a soft tulle overlay.

Our next debutante this evening is Indianna Lemmon. She is partnered by Levi Johnson.

Indianna is the daughter of Renee Lemmon. Levi is the son of Jocelyn Johnson.

This evening Indianna wears a gorgeous bohemian style gown featuring a V neckline. The gown of glossy satin silk is sleeveless with an a -line skirt falling softly to the floor.

Our next debutante this evening is Arabella Blewitt. She is partnered by Braith Sloane.

Arabella is the daughter of Jamie and Melissa Blewitt. Braith is the son of Shannon Sloane and Chantelle Grimmond.

Arabella is wearing a beautiful Tania Olsen original gown created from delicate lace applique and tulle. The A line gown features a captivating plunging neckline with an illusion tulle centre front cut out, adorned delicately with beaded straps and neckline for a touch of glamour. An illusion tulle and lace applique scoop back perfectly complements the floor length design.

Our next debutante this evening is Tara Hughes. She is partnered by Hunter Collins.

Tara is the daughter of Peter and Melissa Hughes. Hunter is the son of Michael and Joanne Collins.

This evening Tara is wearing the gorgeous Nadia dress from Leah S design studios. This elegant gown features a simple satin bodice accentuated with three narrow bands leading into an impressive a- line skirt of glittering tulle, falling softly to the floor.

The debutantes and their partners were then presented to Father Getulio, Mrs Blampied, and the gathered crowd. Their presentation dance was a variation of the Viennese Waltz Rhythm.

Dance instructors were Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla, who worked so expertly with the debs and their partners to create such a graceful performance.

Father Getulio, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, then addressed the audience and declared the Ball open. Gemma O’Bryan and her partner Beau May responded to Father Getulio on behalf of all the debutantes and their partners.

“Good evening, Father Getulio, Mrs Helen Atkinson, special guests, ladies and gentlemen. I am honoured to be responding on behalf of the 2024 Debutantes,” Gemma began.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say that it has been a stressful few months, but it was all worthwhile for this. It is more than a pleasure to be here tonight with all these stunning girls and our beautiful family and friends, thank you all for coming to support and celebrate us as we make our Debut.

“On behalf of all the debutantes I would like to begin by thanking Father Getulio and Mrs Helen Atkinson, we are honoured to have you both here tonight.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the Deb ball committee. You have been nothing but amazing and tonight would not have been possible without your hard work, organisation and motivation. Thankyou Helen, Kathy and Hannah for all of your support over the past few months and to Alisha, Simone and the others who helped with set up or behind the scenes tonight.

“Our gorgeous posies tonight were donated by the Condobolin Wiradjuri Corporation. Thank you for your contribution to this special night.

“Our cake tonight was kindly organised by the Blewitt family. Thankyou Arabella and Melissa.

“I would also like to say a huge thankyou to our parents and partners. You have supported us through all of this, and you showed up to every practice, even though dancing may not have been your forte. You all did well tonight.

“This year, we were fortunate to have some very dedicated dance instructors, Mr Stanley Alexander and Miss Stella Turla. We are more than appreciative of your time, patience and dedication to us and this dance even though, at times it may have been difficult. You constantly found new ways to teach us so that we could learn the dance in time and for that, we are more than grateful. I would like to invite Tayla Venables and Tara Hughes, along with their partners, Hudson Cartwright and Hunter Collins to present both Stella, and Stan with a gift of appreciation.

“Thank you, I would now like to ask that Montana Piercy and Suzanna Wright as well as Emily Miles and Emma Patton come forward to present our beautiful flower girl, Phoebe Haworth and our handsome page boy, Gerard Elias with a gift. Thankyou Phoebe and Gerard for being a part of this special night, you’ve both done a wonderful job.

“Myself, the Debutantes and our partners would also like to thank Mrs Helen Atkinson for being our Matron of honour tonight. I invite Faith Johnson and Summer Davis, along with their partners, Bryce Taylor and Tyler Roberts to present a token of appreciation for her role as Matron of Honour tonight.

“We would like to thank Father Getulio for being here with us tonight. Can I please ask Sarah Maurice and Jalanah Reid to present father with a gift of our appreciation.

“To our Compere, Hannah Ridley, thank you for collecting the dress descriptions and putting it all together for our presentation tonight. I invite Indianna Lemmon to come forward to present a small gift of thanks.

“I would like to personally congratulate all of the 2024 Debutantes and their partners, you all look gorgeous and to be quite frank boys, you tidy up well.

“Thank You to our family and friends for sharing this night with us. I hope you all have a wonderful evening,” Gemma concluded.

Mrs Ridley then thanked all of those who made the 2024 Condobolin Deb Ball possible.

“Thank you Gemma – on behalf of the organising committee, Mrs Atkinson, Stan and Stella, Phoebe and Gerard thank you for your kind words and thoughtful gifts. I know I can speak for them when I say that we have all thoroughly enjoyed our participation in this year’s presentation. The girls and their partners have all been an absolute delight. Their dedication to learning the dance was impressive and from the first meeting they have been working hard to ensure tonight was the wonderful night that it is. Parents, you have done a wonderful job raising such impressive young adults.

“Another special thanks to the committee, Kathy, and Helen and Simone. It has been a privilege to work with this efficient team. A huge thank you to all the parents and family members who have helped to make tonight happen. From fathers cutting wood to little sisters washing chairs last night this really was a team effort, and I thank every person for their part, large or small. Please give all those who contributed to this night a round of applause, they know who they are!”

The evening then moved to the traditional cutting of the Debutante’s Cake. Arebella Blewitt and her partner Braith Sloane came forward to do the honours on the night. The cake was donated by the Blewitt family.

At the conclusion of the formalities the crowd was treated to a special parent/child dance.

Stanley and Stella also performed a special dance presentation for the crowd.