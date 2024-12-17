Thirteen days of Double Demerits

Double Demerit points will be in force for 13 days over the Christmas and New Year period, aiming to improve road safety over the holiday season.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that double demerit points would run from Friday, 20 December 2024 to Wednesday, 1 January 2025 inclusive for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.

Ms Suitor said double demerit points have proven to be an effective road safety initiative to make holiday travel safer for everyone on New South Wales’ roads.

“Since their introduction in 1997, double demerit points have proven to be an effective deterrent to unsafe driving during busy holiday periods. Research has showed that casualty crashes (where someone is killed or injured) decreased 30 per cent when double demerit points were in operation,” she explained.

“Traffic on roads to popular holiday destinations, increases by up to 50 per cent during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, so it is important to obey all the road rules and drive safely.

“Drivers should ensure that they are well rested and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol before they get behind the wheel. While driving, focus on driving. Don’t allow yourself to be distracted by your mobile phone, follow the road rules and drive at a speed suitable to conditions. Please make sure that you and your passengers are buckled up.

“Drivers should also check that their vehicle is ready for the journey too – check the brakes and tyres, check the levels of your engine oil, coolant and windscreen washer reservoir, make sure all your lights and indicators are working and ensure you have clear view.”

Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Mitchell Gage is warning drivers that they are at greatest risk of losing their licence during this period.

“There will be more Police on the roads which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing,” he stated.

“Too often we see the tragic aftermath of drivers making poor decisions. No-one wants to get a fine, lose their licence or worse still be involved in a crash.

“So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don’t speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you’re well rested and if you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs – don’t drive.

“We want everyone to make it to and from their holiday destinations safely this Christmas,” Sergeant Gage concluded.