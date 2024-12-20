Third person charged following shooting

A third person has been charged over an alleged shooting in the state’s south earlier this year, under Strike Force Bettles.

In September 2024, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District formed Strike Force Bettles to investigate the shooting.

Police were called to a home on Burns Street, Hillston, 100km north-west of Griffith, about 2.30am on Friday, 20 September 2024.

Officers were told a man and two women were in the home when three people allegedly entered the home, one armed with a firearm.

A 46-year-old man was allegedly shot in the abdomen before the three people left.

The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Griffith Hospital. He was later airlifted to a major metropolitan hospital.

Following inquiries, police executed two search warrants at two addresses on Nyampaa Street, Murrin Bridge, about 7am on Tuesday 10 December 2024.

A 37-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Lake Cargelligo Police Station.

He was charged with shoot at with intent to murder, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence – inflict grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and appeared before Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

Inquiries under Strike Force Bettles continue.

**Information provided by NSW Police Media.