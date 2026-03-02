They served their country

Aboriginal readers please note that the following story contains images of Aboriginal people who have died.

William Saddler

-N351768, Born 3/10/1913 at Condobolin. Died 1979. Enlisted 9/6/1942 at Condobolin, living at Euabalong. Next of Kin, Helen Douglas. Discharged 20/12/1945, Private, Darwin Coast Artillery. The son of William Saddler (1886-1949) and Esther Saddler, nee Vincent, married 1912 at Hillston. William’s son, Ronald “Sooty” Saddler, former Eastern Suburbs (Sydney) Centre (1963-19720, was the first Indigenous Rugby league footballer to Captain NSW in 1967. Saddler toured England and France with the 1967-68 Kangaroos.

Ronald Sloan

N197892, Born – 28/7/1920, Goolagong NSW, Enlisted – Condobolin, living at ‘The Murie’. Next of Kin – Samuel Sloan, father. Discharged 23/5/1946. Private, Cowra POW Groups. Married Kathleen Rosemarie Merritt in 1946 at Redfern.

Frederick Thorpe

N443153, Born – 25/7/1921, Euabalong, Enlisted 27/1/1942 at Condobolin, Next of Kin – Dorothy Thorpe. Married Dorothy Merle Kennedy in 1940 at Lake Cargelligo. Discharged 25/6/1946. Private, 5th Training Battalion.

Frederick Walter Vincent NX157444, Born – 30/4/1915, Euabalong, Enlisted – Geraldton, W.A., Next of Kin – Daisy Vincent nee Thorpe, married 1941 at Lake Cargelligo. Discharged 15/8/1945. Private 213rd Australian Infantry Battalion.

All information and images from Calara Family History Groups “Serving Country” 2014)