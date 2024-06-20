The Studio launches in Condobolin

Jenny Laing is now offering local women access to professional bra fitting and personal styling advice.

The Studio will offer customers the opportunity to purchase high quality INTIMO bras and wardrobe essentials.

She can fit people from an 8A to a 24G, giving almost everybody an option.

“I have the ability to cater for just about everybody’s needs. Within the INTIMO range they have everyday bras, lace bras, strapless bras, lounge bras, sports bras and maternity bras,” she said.

After first understanding your lifestyle requirements, Jenny will conduct a bra fitting and together you will be able to find the perfect choice.

“I can help you find the perfect fitting bra for your needs,” she explained.

Jenny added women should be fitted every 12 months for a bra, as circumstances change, and many factors may mean your bra will not fit like it used to.

“Finding a bra in our area can be challenging – it is difficult to find a high-quality product that is going to last. I can work with anyone’s budget and this is a service I want to provide to my community, by catering to individual needs.

“I believe this is a great product and I also believe those who make an investment in purchasing an INTIMO bra, will not be disappointed.”

Jenny’s bra fitting service is guaranteed to be discreet and personalised.

“Privacy is respected at all times – if you are unsure about having a bra fitting, please don’t hesitate to contact me so we can discuss your personal needs and tailor the fitting process accordingly,” she said.

“It’s a very discreet process and my customers’ privacy and feelings are paramount,” Jenny emphasised.

Going forward, Jenny is hoping to be able to consult via Zoom, which will give women in outlying areas a chance to access the service.

The Studio also offers the community the opportunity to discover The Capsule Wardrobe, which consists of quality pieces that you can mix and match with your existing wardrobe or with themselves.

The Capsule Wardrobe offers quality fabrics of modal, wool and linen in sizes 8 to 20.

“The pieces in this collection are high quality wardrobe staples that can be used in any situation – from leisure wear to work wear and then transition to going out in the evening,” Jenny said.

“The clothes are great for travel because they do not require ironing and, therefore, do not crease. “I believe the product sells itself – everyone who tries it on will love it.”

Consultations are complimentary as part of Jenny’s commitment to helping women feel confident each time they open their wardrobe. She spent several days in Melbourne training in the fitting and styling process with the brand.

“The service is complimentary, so you can go through the process and still decide not to buy anything,” she revealed.

If a customer does decide to place an order, Jenny facilitates this through a secure app that only qualified INTIMO Bra Fitters and Stylists have access to. Orders usually arrive within three to four days.

“It is important to note that I am able to check the fit of all orders, so you don’t have to worry about any item not fitting properly. We meet up or if we can’t meet up, I will contact you. I organise any exchange or refund, and there is no cost to the customer for this.”

There is a loyalty program in place and there is a free gift with every purchase (conditions apply).

For more information contact Jenny Laing on 0427 098 931 or drop into 112 Bathurst Street, Condobolin.