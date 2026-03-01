The Red Nursing Cape
The Red Nursing Cape 1968-1992 owned by the late Kathleen (Biddy) Brady nee Cooney: She said: “Was purchased in about 1968 when I went back to nursing after a break of 18 years rearing a family. The old Condobolin Hospital then was cold and draughty and when on night duty there were several trips each night to visit the male ward, female ward, children’s ward and the maternity unit – all scattered about from the general office and outpatient’s department. In winter time the nights were really cold and the capes kept us warm.” Courtesy of the Condobolin and District
Historical Society Facebook Page.
