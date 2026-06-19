The Pipe Band flourishes
Following its commitment in 1965 to the RSL to lead the ANZAC Day march, and the adoption for its first parade under its new name of the Red Mackinnon tartan in 1966, the band flourished, fundraising for equipment via raffles, cabaret balls, and dinners at a variety of venues – the old and new SRA halls, the community centre, “The Gums”, and contributing to all sorts of community events such as Moonbi Sports; the street parades for the annual Pony Club Camp; the Garden Festival; ANZAC Day observance at Condobolin High School, with, over a more than 30 year period, Rob Neal playing the lament “Flowers of the Forest”, and occasionally joined by student members of the band; New Year’s Eve at the Retirement Village; visits to the kindergarten; Rotary Christmas and Chamber of Commerce Christmas Carnivals; the Irish Festival at Tullamore; Street Carnival at West Wyalong; 100th birthday celebrations for Nana Burton of Lake Cargelligo; the Elvis Festival in Parkes; the ABBA Festival in Trundle; the centenary celebrations in Weethalle; recruiting players at Yanco Ag College; weddings – the list goes on. Contributed by Lesley Crook.
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