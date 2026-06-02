The Ngumbadal Men’s Group enjoy a fun Bowls Day

Last Thursday (14 May 2026) the Ngumbadal Men’s Group came together for a deadly Fun Bowls Day at the Condobolin Sports Club — bringing our men together through laughter, connection, culture, healing, and mental health support.

Ngumbadal means “coming together as one,” and that spirit was strongly felt throughout the day. The yarns, laughter, smiles, and support shared between the men reflected the strength of culture, community, brotherhood, and respect. It’s been incredible to see the positive changes the men are making within themselves and for each other.

We were grateful to have Dave from the Condobolin Pharmacy attend and speak with the men about diabetes and healthy living, while also offering support and encouragement. Phillip from the Western NSW Local Health District also joined the group, spending time yarning with the men about mental health, healing, and the importance of speaking up and supporting one another. He spoke highly of the program and the positive changes he could already see in the men’s health and wellbeing.

It was powerful to see the men open up and share stories of both struggle and strength in a culturally safe space. One of the Elders described it as “the best day ever,” saying more days like this are needed and that the community should get behind these strong men who are working hard to make positive change for themselves and the wider community. Hearing the laughter and seeing the smiles on the men’s faces made him proud, especially seeing the spirit of Yindyamarra — respect — being lived by the group.

In just three months, the Ngumbadal Men’s Group has grown from 2 men to more than 30 attending regularly each week, with the wider Condobolin community noticing the positive changes taking place.

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service would like to sincerely thank our local butcher for donating a meat pack prize for the day, our local pharmacy for providing a gift voucher, and the Condobolin Sports Club for supporting the men’s social and emotional wellbeing through the lawn bowls day.

Thank you to everyone supporting our men, our community, and each other. Together, we continue working towards stronger health, stronger wellbeing, and closing the gap for our community.

All thumbs up from the Ngumbadal Men’s Group — “coming together as one.”

Contributed by Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Chief Executive Officer Megan Dixon.