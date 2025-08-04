The Future is Calling: Why Boarding at Kinross Wolaroi is a Choice Worth Making

Advertoiral.

Choosing a boarding school is one of the biggest decisions a regional family can make — and at Kinross Wolaroi School in Orange, we don’t take that responsibility lightly. For generations, we’ve welcomed students from across country NSW into a community where they’re known, challenged, and inspired to become the best version of themselves.

From mid-2026, our boarding offering will grow even stronger, with the opening of a brand-new, purpose-built wing for boys in Years 7 and 8. This modern, two-storey facility has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of younger boarders as they take their first steps into independence — offering comfort, care, and a genuine sense of belonging.

Kinross Wolaroi is proud to offer co-educational boarding, with boys and girls living on separate campuses just a short drive apart. While they enjoy the benefits of single-gender residential communities, our students come together every day to learn, perform, train and grow in a dynamic and inclusive school environment.

Boarding at Kinross Wolaroi is about much more than accommodation. It’s about community. Our students are surrounded by dedicated staff who create the structure, support and encouragement young people need to thrive — both academically and personally. They form friendships that last a lifetime, discover passions, and learn to navigate life with independence, resilience and integrity.

We know how important the early high school years are — especially for country families. That’s why our junior boarding program is focused on building strong habits, confidence, and a smooth transition into secondary life. It’s a launchpad for success at school and far beyond.

If you’re exploring secondary options for your son or daughter, we invite you to come and experience boarding at Kinross Wolaroi for yourself. Whether it’s a campus tour, a field day chat, or a conversation with our Enrolments team, we’d love to show you what sets our school apart.

Call our admissions team on 02 6392 0300 or go to our website for more information about choosing Kinross Wolaroi School for your child’s education.