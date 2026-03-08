The First ‘You’re A Star’ Awards Presented for the Year
Trundle Central School’s first ‘You’re A Star’ awards and raffle box recipients received their awards on Thursday 19th February!
“Awards play a powerful role in our well-being because recognition reminds us that our efforts matter. Whether big or small, being acknowledged boosts confidence, fuels motivation, strengthens our sense of belonging, and reinforces purpose.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“Celebrating achievements helps shift our focus toward progress and gratitude, supporting a healthier mindset. While awards don’t define our worth, they highlight moments of excellence and inspire us to keep growing. Let’s continue to celebrate success — in ourselves and in others.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
