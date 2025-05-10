The Final Inspection – ANZAC Photos
The Final Inspection
The soldier stood and faced God,
Which must always come to pass,
He hoped his shoes were shining,
Just as brightly as his brass.
“Step forward now, you soldier,
How shall I deal with you?
Have you always turned the other cheek?
To My Church have you been true?”
The soldier squared his shoulders and
said, “No, Lord, I guess I ain’t,
Because those of us who carry guns,
Can’t always be a saint.
I’ve had to work most Sundays,
And at times my talk was tough,
And sometimes I’ve been violent,
Because the world is awfully rough.
But, I never took a penny
That wasn’t mine to keep…
Though I worked a lot of overtime
When the bills got just too steep,
And I never passed a cry for help,
Though at times I shook with fear,
And sometimes, God forgive me,
I’ve wept unmanly tears.
I know I don’t deserve a place
Among the people here,
They never wanted me around,
Except to calm their fears.
If you’ve a place for me here, Lord,
It needn’t be so grand,
I never expected or had too much,
But if you don’t, I’ll understand.”
There was a silence all around the throne,
Where the saints had often trod,
As the soldier waited quietly,
For the judgment of his God.
“Step forward now, you soldier,
You’ve borne your burdens well,
Walk peacefully on Heaven’s streets,
You’ve done your time in Hell.”
Dedicated to all those who have served, and con
tinue to serve our country.
Written by Sergeant Joshua Helterbran
Latest News
The Final Inspection – ANZAC Photos
The Final Inspection The soldier stood and faced God, Which [...]
Number sequences
Can you guess the number sequence? Condobolin Public School Class [...]
CPS students go the distance
Condobolin Public School held their Cross Country event on Tuesday, [...]
Not A Hero – ANZAC Photos
Not a Hero The ANZAC Day march was over - [...]
History students travel to Canberra
At the end of term 1, the Trundle Central School [...]
Pop Up Storytime
Born to Read Condobolin hosted a Pop Up Storytime at [...]