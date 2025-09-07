The 2025 Condobolin Show Tiny Tot winners

The 2025 Condobolin Show Miss Condo Tiny Tot was Poppie Anderson, Master Condo Tiny Tot was Beau Kelly, and Junior Showgirl was Scarlett Barnes. The sponsors of the event were Sunrise Energy Metals and Cathy Thompson.

ABOVE: 2025 Condobolin Show Young Woman entrant Sophie Jones, 2025 Condobolin Show Young Woman Maddison Donnelly and 2025 Condobolin Show Young Woman entrant Sapphire Walker with (front) Miss Tiny Tot Poppie Anderson, Master Tiny Tot Beau Kelly and Junior Miss Showgirl Scarlett Barnes. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.