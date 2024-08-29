Thank You Dinner

All landowners, sponsors and volunteers who contributed to bringing the 2024 Condo 750 together were invited to a Thank You Dinner at the Imperial Hotel on Saturday, 17 August. Those who attended enjoyed great company and a few laughs, as the Condo 750 Committee extended its thanks those who helped make the 2024 event a success. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby

Last Updated: 28/08/2024By

Latest News

Thank You Dinner

29/08/2024|

All landowners, sponsors and volunteers who contributed to bringing the [...]

We recommend