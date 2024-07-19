Latest News
Andy volunteering at CHS
Andy (PICTURED ABOVE) is working at Condobolin High School (CHS) [...]
Terrific trial
Well done to Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Levi, Rowen, [...]
Local schools ‘Keep the Fire Burning’
Condobolin’s educational community on the banks of the Galari River [...]
60 years of Young Woman history in Condobolin
The Condobolin Young Woman competition (formerly known as showgirls) has [...]
Wanted On Warrant – DYLAN BUTLER
Condobolin Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts [...]
Off for a great experience
Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Levi, Rowen and Jaden will [...]