Terrific trial

Well done to Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Levi, Rowen, Nate and Jaden who played a trial game before the men’s game at the Peak Hill Indigenous Round on Saturday, 13 July. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

