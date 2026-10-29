Term 4 Secondary Wednesday Sport Begins

By Hayley Egan

Lake Cargelligo Central School welcomed their students for their final term of the year last week and started off strong with the first Wednesday Secondary Sport lesson for term 4.

This term, each year group will rotate and try a new sport every week.

This is a great opportunity for students to stay active, develop new skills, work as a team and have fun with their peers.

The first lesson included bowls, weights, baseball and tennis.