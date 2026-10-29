Term 4 Secondary Wednesday Sport Begins
By Hayley Egan
Lake Cargelligo Central School welcomed their students for their final term of the year last week and started off strong with the first Wednesday Secondary Sport lesson for term 4.
This term, each year group will rotate and try a new sport every week.
This is a great opportunity for students to stay active, develop new skills, work as a team and have fun with their peers.
The first lesson included bowls, weights, baseball and tennis.
Latest News
Students Win Grand Final
By Hayley Egan Tottenham Central School recently hosted the Kerrie [...]
Peacock takes Novice B at Campdraft
By Melissa Blewitt Chelsea Peacock and Prime Time have claimed [...]
Term 4 Secondary Wednesday Sport Begins
By Hayley Egan Lake Cargelligo Central School welcomed their students [...]
Lachlan Children’s Services educators named award finalists
By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Children’s Services educators Samantha Smith and [...]
Funding Secured for New Parkes Pedestrian and Active Movement Plan
Media Release Parkes Shire Council has secured $89,595 through the [...]
Curra Lane Road Closure Extended
The temporary closure of Curra Lane at McGrane Way, Tullamore, [...]