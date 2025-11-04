Temporary signs installed

Lachlan Shire Council has installed new temporary signage at key locations across the Shire as part of its ongoing Parking Program.

The signs are designed to provide a clear, high-visibility reminder to drivers to respect parking restrictions, including in Disability Parking, No Parking and Loading Zone areas. Parking illegally in these zones can result in fines of $140, $235 or $704.

This initiative forms part of Council’s continued efforts to improve parking compliance through education, signage and enforcement.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said the signs are a simple but effective way to help encourage responsible parking.

“These visual reminders encourage drivers to do the right thing so everyone, including those who rely on accessibility parking, can get where they need to go safely.”

The new signage has been installed in front of businesses and other high-traffic areas across the Shire. Council encourages all drivers to follow the signs and park responsibly.

For further information, please contact Council’s Environment and Planning Department on (02) 6895 1950.

Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).