Teaching the teachers at Cotton Australia event

Recently, Condobolin High School educators Ms Umbers and Mrs Thomas attended a ‘teach the teacher’ event held by Cotton Australia. “Teachers were taken to a cotton farm to learn about how cotton is grown and harvested,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We then visited the Southern Cotton gin at Whitton and saw how cotton is processed from a module into a bale for the merchants and the traceability of each bale from farm to clothing. “Cotton is continuing to be a summer crop staple in our district, and we are hoping to start planting and incorporating cotton into our teaching and learning programs at CHS in the future.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.