Teaching children to swim is vital

By Melissa Blewitt

Royal Life Saving – NSW ACT Tasmania delivered programs teaching kids to swim in Condobolin during January.

CEO of Royal Life Saving – NSW ACT Tasmania Michael Illinksy, Condobolin Swimming Pool Facility Manager Ashley Cregg, State Member for Barwon Roy Butler, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, and Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham met up at the Condobolin Swimming Pool to highlight the benefits of bringing swimming programs to rural areas last month.

Condobolin Swimming Pool Facility Manager Ashley Cregg said the programs were well received by the community.

“The program has been super popular. I think it booked out straight away. I had lots of families asking to join the waitlist. It’s a great opportunity for families out here to get lessons, especially near lots of water areas. It’s a really good opportunity for kids to learn,” she explained.

“The kids’ progress is just amazing. They can swim independently, learn water safety, and their behaviour around the pool is great. I’ve already had lots of families inquire and say that it needs to happen again, and can we do more classes for the town, because it’s a really great opportunity for everybody. They’ve snapped it up today. Why wouldn’t you?”

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said learning to swim programs are vitally important.

“These programs are very important. We have these facilities so we can run programs like swimming lessons for kids or exercise classes for the elderly, or whatever it may be, but just having them so people can come and get together and enjoy what we’ve got. They’re learning new skills, and in the middle of summer, we have a day today which is going to be 40 degrees, where else would you want to be? To have a facility like this run by a contractor that’s passionate about what they do is critical for regional New South Wales. I think it’s so important for children to learn to swim, but it seems to be slipping off the government’s radar. I know a lot of people in our area are coming out, bringing their kids to learn to swim in the great regional pools, but I think the government needs to do more because when it comes to water, you need to educate people to be aware of how to look after themselves in our waterways.”

CEO of Royal Life Saving – NSW ACT Tasmania Michael Illinksy said fully structured learn-to-swim-and-survive program is fundamentally critical in rural areas.

“The program delivers 452 classes across 85 venues in NSW to more than 2,500 children and adults, the majority of whom are in regional or remote NSW. For many of these kids, it is the only opportunity they have been given to receive formal swimming water safety instruction,” he stated.

We know the consequences of swimming in regional communities: our dams, rivers, and lakes take more lives than our beaches. So, giving kids in regional New South Wales the ability to participate in a fully structured learn-to-swim-and-survive program is fundamentally critical if we want them to be safe in and around their own communities, and as they grow to experience a whole range of additional aquatic opportunities. It could be water polo, surfing, kayaking or sailing.

This is fundamentally about life skill acquisition, giving them a chance, but also, importantly, social engagement, health engagement, and well-being.

Subsidising is left to the state government’s discretion. For next year, I’m not overly confident there’ll be money to be found. We are pleading with the State Government to subsidise, particularly in regional and remote New South Wales. This is such a critical program. It’s one that parents can use, because we know the cost of learning to swim; not many families have access to it, particularly in regional New South Wales. This is a chance for them to know they’re educating or participating in a program that educates their children and gives them a chance to have equal access, like every other kid across New South Wales

“Condo is a beautiful place. It’s obviously quite warm, but a beautiful, beautiful pool. There are active groups in the water as we speak. There is a group of ladies enjoying the social interaction, the gentle exercise. We have lap swimmers, and we also have these critical swimming and water safety lifesaving programs being undertaken, so look at it, it’s great to see it’s wonderful to be part of that. We just hope there’s a strong future not only for Condo but also for all the pools in the western part of New South Wales.”

State Member for Barwon Roy Butler said he remembered when swimming was part of the curriculum in primary schools.

“I was fortunate to grow up at a time when swimming was part of the primary school curriculum. Basic swim skills and water safety were taught. We had swimming carnivals and what we used to call Physical Education or “PE” (now called PDHPE) type lessons in and around water. Unfortunately, many schools no longer do this. The massive gap is currently being filled by Royal Life Saving. They can’t keep providing these programs in regional NSW without funding from the NSW Government, which is currently uncertain. The NSW Government needs to commit to a five-year funding agreement.”