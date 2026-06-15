Teachers participate in Safety Intervention Foundation training
Staff from across schools in the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese, including St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, gathered in Bourke and Forbes to participate in Safety Intervention Foundation training, building practical skills and confidence to support students in a safe, respectful and proactive way recently. “The training focused on understanding behaviour, de-escalation strategies and creating supportive learning environments that promote wellbeing for all students,” a post on the Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Facebook Page read. “Thank you to all participants for their commitment to strengthening inclusive and safe practices across our school communities.” Image Credit: Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes Facebook Page.
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