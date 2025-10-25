Latest News
Condobolin Netball Association players recognised
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Netball Association Presentation Day was [...]
Students receive awards
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students were awarded with school [...]
Taya plays Koori Knockout semi final
Taya Donovan was part of the Central West Maliyan team. [...]
Nominations are now open for Australia Day Awards
By Melissa Blewit The 2026 Australia Day Awards nominations are [...]
Harrison heading to Sydney for Carnival
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Harrison Browning is heading [...]
R U OK? Day at Lake Cargelligo TAFE
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Thursday 11th September, students and [...]