Taya and Shayleen show skills
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club players Taya Donovan and Shayleen Coe (BELOW) were part of the undefeated Eora Emus that took home the Under 16’s Nations of Origin 7s title recently. The Carnival was played in Whalan, with both players showing skills and determination. It was reported that the “girls had a ripper of a time” on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
ABOVE: Taya (third from left) and Shayleen (far right) with the Under 16’s Nations of Origin 7s Champions Trophy. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
